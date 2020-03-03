Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Bumped up to probable

Davis (knee) is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Sixers.

After missing Sunday's win over the Pelicans, Davis is trending toward returning to action Tuesday night as the Lakers seek back-to-back victories. Davis is coming off of a relatively pedestrian outing in a loss to the Grizzlies on Friday, when he had 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 25 minutes.

