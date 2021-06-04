Davis (groin) played only five minutes against Phoenix in a Game 6 playoff loss Thursday, finishing with no points, one rebound and one assist.

Davis bravely gave it a go despite being obviously hobbled by a groin injury, but it didn't take long to realize that the superstar forward wasn't going to be able to continue. The disappointing ending culminated a difficult campaign during which Davis missed extensive time due to injury and finished the regular season with his lowest scoring average (21.8 points per game) since his second year in the league. Davis scored 34 points in each of the Lakers' two playoff wins and remains perhaps the most central piece of the team's future plans.