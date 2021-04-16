Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Thursday that Davis (calf) has been cleared for full-contact practice, and the star big man's return to game action is considered imminent, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Sidelined for the past two months with a right calf strain and tendinosis in his right leg, Davis finally looks to be nearing a return to the court. While Vogel admitted Davis is "unlikely" to suit up in the Lakers' upcoming two-game set versus the Jazz on Saturday and Monday, Los Angeles' April 22 game in Dallas would seem to represent a realistic target for the 28-year-old's return to action. Even if that's the case, fantasy managers may want to keep him stashed in an injured reserve spot for that contest, as Vogel suggested that Davis would initially be restricted to 15 minutes in his first game back. The Lakers have gone 13-15 with Davis out of the lineup for the team's past 28 contests.