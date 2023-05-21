Davis (foot) will play in Saturday's Game 3 versus Denver, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Davis will suit up for Saturday's tilt after being handed his usual probable designation. Through the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, Davis has averaged 29.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.0 blocks across 41.5 minutes.
