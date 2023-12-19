Davis (hip/groin) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Davis was considered questionable leading up to Monday night's matchup, but he'll be ready to go after missing Friday's clash in San Antonio. He's coming off a pair of 37-point performances and should be able to shoulder a full workload barring any further setbacks.
