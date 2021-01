Davis (ankle) is available and starting Wednesday against the Sixers, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Davis was initially considered questionable with an ankle bruise before being upgrade to probable, so it's no surprise he's suiting up Wednesday. The 27-year-old is averaging 21.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 32 minutes over the past eight games.