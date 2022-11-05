Davis (back) is good to go for Friday's matchupwith the Jazz, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.
Davis missed the team's shootaround for rest purposes while nursing a sore back. It looks like his back is feeling up to par and he will give it a go against the Jazz. Barring any setbacks, he will presumably take on his usual role.
