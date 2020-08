Davis (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against OKC.

Like LeBron James, Davis was listed as probable on the initial injury report, but he's been cleared to play as the Lakers enter the first half of a back-to-back. With the top seed in the West locked up, it's possible the Lakers could limit Davis' minutes -- or rest him altogether -- over their final four seeding games. Davis is coming off of a 42-point night against the Jazz on Monday.