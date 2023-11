Davis (groin/hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis, LeBron James (calf) and Cam Reddish (groin) will all be available, so the Lakers should trout out their preferred starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 21. Despite consistently being listed on the injury report, Davis has been stellar over the last 10 games, averaging 20.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.1 steals in 34.2 minutes per game.