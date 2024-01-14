Davis (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Davis has missed a total of two games this season and continues to brush off probable tags with his lingering ankle issue. He's looking at a larger role on the offensive end Saturday, as the Lakers are without LeBron James (ankle).
