Davis (groin) will play in Game 6 against the Suns on Thursday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Davis will be back in the lineup as expected despite a strained groin which limited him in Game 4 and kept him out of Game 5. In four games so far in the series, Davis has averaged 21.8 points on 40.3 percent shooting, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. His return will likely send Markieff Morris back to the bench.