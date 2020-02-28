Lakers' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play Thursday
Davis (elbow) will play Thursday against the Warriors, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
As anticipated, Davis has been given the green light to take the court Thursday evening. He should be in line for an even bigger night than usual with LeBron James (groin) sitting out of this one.
