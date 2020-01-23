Lakers' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play
Davis (back) will play Thursday against the Nets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Coach Frank Vogel said Davis "tweaked" his back injury during Wednesday's win over the Knicks, but he tested the issue out during warmups and is good to go for the second half of the team's back-to-back set. In his first two games back from a five-game absence, Davis is averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steal in 26.5 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...