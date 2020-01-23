Lakers' Anthony Davis: Cleared to play

Davis (back) will play Thursday against the Nets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Coach Frank Vogel said Davis "tweaked" his back injury during Wednesday's win over the Knicks, but he tested the issue out during warmups and is good to go for the second half of the team's back-to-back set. In his first two games back from a five-game absence, Davis is averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steal in 26.5 minutes.