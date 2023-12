Davis (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup against the Celtics, Lauren Jones of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Despite another questionable tag, Davis will suit up for a fifth straight game. Over his last four appearances, the superstar big man has averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 38.5 minutes per game.