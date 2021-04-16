Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Davis (calf) will have an outside chance to return to action in games Saturday or Monday against the Jazz, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Vogel admitted that it's unlikely Davis would be available in either contest against the Jazz, and if cleared, the big man would be on a restriction of around 15 minutes in his first game back from the calf injury that has sidelined him for more than two months. That being said, the fact that Davis has seemingly reached the day-to-day phase in his recovery from the right calf strain is an encouraging development for fantasy managers who have held him during his prolonged absence.