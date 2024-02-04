Davis racked up 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 win over New York.

Davis only recorded two offensive rebounds, and both came on the same play in the opening minutes of the game. Additionally, his cold shooting night was exacerbated by going scoreless in the second half until free throws in the final seconds. More so than most superstars, Davis' offensive contributions can ebb and flow, but he's been one of the game's most dominant defensive players and rebounders all season.