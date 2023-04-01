Davis finished Friday's 123-111 win over the Timberwolves with 38 points (15-26 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes. He gave Los Angeles a big scare when he appeared to roll his ankle in the third quarter, but he was able to finish the contest, and he indicated after the game that he'll be able to play against Houston on Sunday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

This was a huge matchup between two teams vying not only for positioning in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, but also to potentially avoid the Play-In altogether. Davis shined as the game's most impactful force, leading all players by a wide margin with 38 points and 17 boards. The talented big man was especially dominant when it mattered most, recording 17 points in the final period. Unless Davis' ankle takes a turn for the worse Saturday, he should be good to go Sunday for the final day of championship week in many head-to-head fantasy leagues.