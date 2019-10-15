Lakers' Anthony Davis: Considered day-to-day

An MRI confirmed Monday that Davis is dealing with a sprained right thumb and will be considered day-to-day, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

After further imaging, the Lakers are officially considering Davis day-to-day moving forward. He may be held out of the final few preseason games as a precaution but appears on track to be ready for opening night Oct. 22 against the Clippers.

