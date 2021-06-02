Davis (groin) is considered a game-time call for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Suns, Mike Scotto of USA Today reports.

The words came straight from the mouth of coach Frank Vogel, so it appears there's a chance that Davis could push through a strained left groin to take the court for Game 5. As of Monday, it was widely expected that Davis was trending toward sitting out Tuesday night, so if he ultimately does play, there's a good chance he'd be rather limited. Davis did not play in the second half of Sunday's Game 4 after putting up six points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 19 first-half minutes.