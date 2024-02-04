Davis is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasms, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis recently missed back-to-back games but returned Saturday, posting 12 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and a steal in 36 minutes during a win over the red-hot Knicks. LeBron James (ankle) is also questionable, and as usual, fantasy managers will likely have to wait until shortly before the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff to get official confirmation of both superstars' availability.