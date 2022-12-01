Davis provided 27 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-109 win over Portland.

Davis has been putting up big stat lines so regularly this season that Wednesday's output almost seems quiet. That's quite impressive considering that he finished with his eighth straight double-double and racked up three-plus blocks for the fourth straight contest. Davis has been a gold mine for fantasy managers who were able to snatch him beyond the first round of drafts this season -- he's sitting at the top of the heap in nine-category leagues with per-game averages of 26.3 points, 12.7 boards, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 82.0 percent from the charity stripe over 18 contests.