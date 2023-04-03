Davis poured in 40 points (15-20 FG, 10-12 FT) and added nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 30 minutes in Sunday's 134-109 win over the Rockets.

LeBron James has now played in four straight games after missing a month with a foot injury, but he's surprisingly served as the No. 2 option behind Davis upon returning. Davis has now put up at least 20 shot attempts in three straight games, posting scoring totals of 38, 38 and 40 points in that stretch while shooting 65.2 percent from the field and 80.6 percent from the free-throw line. Given his hot run along with the fact that the Lakers have a chance to pass either the Clippers or Warriors in the standings to avoid a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, Davis looks like an even stronger fantasy option than usual as Los Angeles closes its regular season with a four-game week.