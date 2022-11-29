Davis registered 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks over 36 minutes during Monday's 116-115 loss to Indiana.

Though the Lakers lost the game on a buzzer-beating three-pointer, Davis put together another big stat line. He led the Lakers in both scoring and rebounds while tying with Russell Westbrook for the team lead in assists. Davis also swatted four shots, marking his fifth straight game with multiple blocks. He's recorded a double-double in seven straight contests and is averaging an impressive 30.9 points, 16.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.9 blocks over that span.