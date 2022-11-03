Davis totaled 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Davis started off slowly, scoring just two points on 1-for-7 shooting in the first quarter. He bounced back thereafter, nailing seven of his final 10 attempts and finishing as one of three Lakers with 20-plus points. Davis also led the team in rebounds and blocks, and he's putting up big fantasy numbers this season with 23.2 points, 11.5 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.2 steals per contest. Despite constant concerns about his health, he's sat out only one contest thus far.