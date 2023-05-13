Davis notched 17 points (5-9 FG, 7-10 FT), 20 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 122-101 win over the Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Davis set the tone early for Los Angeles, recording nine points and 10 boards in the first quarter. Though he didn't maintain that pace the rest of the way, the big man still led all players with 20 boards while contributing his usual difference-making defense, finishing with a pair each of steals and blocks. This was the second time in Los Angeles' 12 playoff contests this season that Davis has pulled down at least 20 boards, and he's leading all players in the postseason with 14.1 rebounds per game. With the Lakers moving on to the Western Conference Finals, Davis will next face off against the Nuggets, against whom he averaged 18.3 points, 11.0 boards, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks over three regular-season matchups.