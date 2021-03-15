Davis could be sidelined for three more weeks, and perhaps longer, as the Lakers exercise caution with the superstar big man, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Davis is officially set to be re-evaluated on Mar. 26, but Haynes notes that sources around the Lakers believe the big man will remain out even longer than anticipated as he nurses a strained right calf. The Lakers are reportedly prepared to take things slowly with Davis, even if it means sliding down the standings in the Western Conference. Davis last played on Feb. 14 in Denver, and the Lakers are just 4-6 in his absence thus far.