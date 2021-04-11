Davis (calf) may be able to return in 10 to 14 days, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Davis is scheduled to be re-evaluated by the Lakers' doctors this week and could possibly return to the court within two weeks' time. However, considering Davis hasn't played since Feb. 14, the Lakers will likely err on the side of caution by easing him back into things once he's officially cleared to return. In the meantime, Markieff Morris and Andre Drummond should continue to start in the Lakers' frontcourt until Davis returns.