Davis (quad) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.
Davis sat out Thursday's loss to the Pistons due to a bruised right quad, and it's not clear if he'll play Saturday. If he's out again, Kyle Kuzma would presumably remain in the starting five.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Out with bruised quad•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable with knee bruise•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Delivers 23 points against Sixers•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Cleared for Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Posts double-double Monday•