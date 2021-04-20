Coach Frank Vogel said Monday that Davis (calf) will ramp up his activity over the next few days and could return Thursday against Dallas, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis is nearing a return, and the with the team having two days off before its next game Thursday, he could be ready to debut. The team has previously said that the 28-year-old will will have a restriction of around 15 minutes per game when he returns, so he won't be too exciting of a fantasy proposition immediately if that is the case.