Davis (back) tallied 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks in a loss to the Warriors on Monday.

It wasn't Davis' finest night from a shooting or scoring perspective, but the veteran forward made a major impact in other areas, including pulling down a season-high 17 boards and dishing a season-best seven dimes. Davis also swatted exactly three shots for the sixth time in the last eight games to up his season average to 1.9 -- fourth best in the NBA. Factor in his 21.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest and Davis again ranks as one of the league's most productive big men.