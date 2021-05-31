Davis is considered day-to-day with a left groin strain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Davis has been a force for the Lakers all series, as he posted 34-point double-doubles in Games 2 and 3, which paved the way for a pair of Los Angeles victories. With Davis' status in question for Game 5, the Lakers could be in some trouble if the big man is unable to play. An update on Davis' Game 5 status should come in the next day or two. In the event that he's ultimately held out, expect Markieff Morris, Marc Gasol and/or Kyle Kuzma to pick up increased minutes.