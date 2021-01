Davis is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs with a right adductor strain, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 27-year-old apparently picked up the injury during Tuesday's matchup with Memphis, when he had 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks. Montrezl Harrell and Markieff Morris figure to have increased roles should Davis be unable to play Thursday.