Lakers' Anthony Davis: Dealing with ankle issue
Davis rolled his right ankle late in Sunday's win over the Hawks but is "trying to play" in Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
The injury doesn't appear to be anything overly concerning, but Davis will receive treatment over the next two days with the goal of being in the lineup Tuesday as the Lakers seek their 15th consecutive road victory. Davis finished Sunday's game with 27 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks as Los Angeles continues to roll over inferior competition to begin the season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...