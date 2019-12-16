Lakers' Anthony Davis: Dealing with ankle issue

Davis rolled his right ankle late in Sunday's win over the Hawks but is "trying to play" in Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The injury doesn't appear to be anything overly concerning, but Davis will receive treatment over the next two days with the goal of being in the lineup Tuesday as the Lakers seek their 15th consecutive road victory. Davis finished Sunday's game with 27 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks as Los Angeles continues to roll over inferior competition to begin the season.