Davis (Achilles/groin) will be a game-time decision Tuesday versus Atlanta, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis was questionable heading into Monday's loss to Houston due to Achilles soreness, but he has also played through ankle, groin and hip injuries throughout January. Davis said that his groin flared up in the second half of Monday's game, limiting his movement on both ends of the court. The 30-year-old has now labored through two consecutive contests, and his streak of 22-consecutive starts is in jeopardy of ending with the Lakers closing a back-to-back set Tuesday.