Davis (back, illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to a non-COVID illness, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis was initially considered probable for the contest, but it appears his status for Friday's game is now up in the air due to an illness. If Davis ultimately doesn't play, Wenyen Gabriel would likely draw the start at center in his absence. With LeBron James (adductor) sidelined, the Lakers' depth will certainly be tested if Davis is unable to go.