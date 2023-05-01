Davis is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis has yet again been added to the injury report, but he should continue to play through the foot injury. He averaged 20.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.3 blocks over six contests during the Western Conference Quarterfinals.
