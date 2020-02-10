Lakers' Anthony Davis: Deemed probable
Davis is probable for Monday's tilt with Phoenix due to a sprained right finger.
Davis lands on the injury report again with a minor right finger sprain. The issue isn't too serious as Davis powered through and dropped 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's win over Golden State despite being designated as probable coming in.
