Davis is questionable for Wednesday's game against Houston due to a toe injury, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Davis apparently jammed his toe sometime during Tuesday's win over Houston. Although X-rays came back negative, Davis is still experiencing some discomfort. News confirming the former Kentucky Wildcat's status for Wednesday's contest should surface sometime before warmups. He finished Tuesday's game with 19 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a season-high five blocks.