Davis (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis sat out Friday's contest due to low-back tightness and was labeled questionable heading into Sunday's matchup but still finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds. He admitted after the game that his back was bothering him but said he'd do everything in his power to suit up Wednesday. When available, Davis has been a consistent producer for the Lakers, posting 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.0 blocks in 35.4 minutes per game.