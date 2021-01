Davis recorded 23 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks Wednesday in a 107-106 loss against the Sixers.

The 23 points from Davis were a refreshing scoring tally by him considering his recent disappointments. He has surpassed 20 points just twice across the Lakers' past eight games, his highest being a 37-point performance against an easier Bulls team. Davis will hope to supply more of these performances as the Lakers end January and head into February.