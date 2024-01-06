Davis closed Friday's 127-113 loss to the Grizzlies with 31 points (13-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 41 minutes.

Though Davis and LeBron James are producing at an incredibly high level this season, wins have been hard to come by for the Lakers of late. Fantasy managers can confidently use both players, but the duo desperately needs support from the rest of the lineup to release their full potential. The eventual return of D'Angelo Russell (lower body) and the recent resurgent play of Austin Reaves will help matters. Since missing his second game of the season Dec. 15, Davis has suited up in each of the Lakers' subsequent 10 contests and is averaging 28.7 points (on 57.2 percent shooting from the field), 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.3 steals in 37.7 minutes.