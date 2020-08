Davis racked up 42 points (13-28 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 116-108 win over the Jazz.

Davis dominated on both ends of the court, posting a game-high 42 points, tying his season-best mark for three-pointers in a single game with four, and racking double-digit rebounds for the first time in his last six regular season games. Davis has scored at least 30 points in five of his last seven games dating back to Mar. 3.