Davis ended with 37 points (12-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 126-114 victory over the Nuggets.

Davis was phenomenal for the Lakers as they built a sizeable early lead, eventually taking care of business with relative ease. He led all scorers with 37 points and was clearly a difference-maker despite the fact he failed to record a defensive stat. He typically thrives against the Nuggets and given what we saw in Game 1, he should continue to put up big numbers as the Lakers strive for an NBA Championship.