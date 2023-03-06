Davis supplied 39 points (14-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 victory over Golden State.

Davis was the dominant player Sunday, carrying the Lakers to a much-needed victory. With LeBron James (ankle) sidelined, it is going to be up to Davis to do all of the heavy lifting, at least for the next few weeks. His ability to produce has never been questioned, with health the only question mark when it comes to overall value. If he can remain healthy fort he remainder of the regular season, chances are he is going to be on a lot of winning squads come April.