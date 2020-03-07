Lakers' Anthony Davis: Dominates second half
Davis contributed 30 points (10-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes during the Lakers' 113-103 Friday night win over the Bucks.
Davis likely alarmed fantasy owners by picking up three early fouls and entering halftime with five points on 2-of-8 field goals, but quickly put any doubts to rest by booming for 25 points in an unabridged second half. With the win, Davis and the Lakers officially clinched a playoff spot and inched a game closer to the Bucks for de facto home-court advantage in the finals.
