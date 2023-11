Davis totaled 26 points (11-14 FG, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 victory over Utah.

Davis's 16 rebounds in Tuesday's win tied for his second-highest mark of the season. The star big man has recorded a double-double in all but three of his 14 appearances this season. Davis is also enjoying a monstrous defensive season, averaging 3.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 2023-24.