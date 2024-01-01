Davis chipped in 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and five blocks over 35 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Davis saw his streak of games with 25 or more points snap at five, but he still has four double-doubles over his last five contests, and his two-way impact has been noticeable this season. An argument could be made to say Davis is the Lakers' go-to player on offense now that LeBron James is running the point, and the numbers back that up. Since the start of December onwards, Davis is averaging 28.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 blocks per contest.