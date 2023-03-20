Davis amassed 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-105 victory over the Magic.

Although Davis provided considerable defensive mettle in the win with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, he had difficulty finding the bottom of the basket. Although he has logged a double-double in five of his last eight games, he's suffered through a few rocky shooting performances over that span. His enormous shot volume usually makes up for a cold streak, but Davis' 15 points marked his fifth-worst scoring total of the season.