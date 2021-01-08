Davis had 23 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in Thursday's loss against the Spurs.

Davis is having a terrific start to the calendar year, recording three double-doubles through four games. He's served well on both ends by averaging 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.3 steals in that span of matchups. Davis' shooting efficiency has been more mixed, with his 42.9 three-point and 61.1 free-throw percentages above and below average respectively.