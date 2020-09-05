Davis had 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist in 37 minutes during Friday's 112-97 Game 1 loss to Houston.

Davis was clearly the Lakers' best player on what was a disappointing night for the franchise. Despite across the board production, Davis still needs to be doing more on the offensive end if the Lakers are to move on to the Conference finals. P.J. Tucker did a fantastic job limiting Davis to just 16 shot attempts and as we all know, he is not going to take a backward step despite the obvious mismatch.